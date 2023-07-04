US: 10,000 people recite 'Bhagavad Gita' together to mark Guru Purnima in Texas | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/SCREENGRAB 10,000 people recite 'Bhagavad Gita' together in Texas

As many as 10,000 people participated in the recitation of the Bhagavad Gita on the occasion of Guru Purnima in Texas in the United States on Monday. The event was organised by Yoga Sangeeta and SGS Geeta Foundation as Bhagavad Gita Parayan Yagya.

Spiritual saint Pujya Ganpati Sachidanand led the recitation, according to information from the Avadhoota Datta Peetham Ashram in Mysuru. Avadhoota Datta Peetham is an International Spiritual, Cultural and Social Welfare organisation established by His Holiness Sri Ganpati Sachidanand ji Swamiji in 1966.

The swami's universal vision and deep compassion for the upliftment of mankind has inspired the Peetham to run a vast variety of programs, activities and projects towards the enrichment of human life.

All the 10,000 people who chanted the Bhagavad Gita in Texas had memorized it in the last eight years under the guidance of their Guru Ganpati Sachidanand ji Swami.

It's not the first time that such an event has been organised in the USA. Swami Ji has been organising the event for the last few years and spreading the core of Hindu spirituality in the USA on a large scale.

Ganpati Sachidanand swami is a world-famous saint for preaching the Bhagavad Gita and spreading the values of Sanatan Hindu Dharma.

Meanwhile, devotees from all over India thronged the Mankameshwar Mahadev Temple in Agra's Rawatpara on Guru Purnima on Monday. According to officials, devotees started worshipping Lord Shiva in the early morning and visited Shivalaya to worship the deity and seek his blessings.

"There will be nine Mondays in the month of Sawan. On these days the sacred bath will be performed and will be finished as per rituals only on a full moon," said Mahant Yogesh Puri. As per the officials, the Guru Purnima festival is being celebrated enthusiastically today in Prayagraj, the king of pilgrimages.

