Guru Purnima 2023: Nita Ambani celebrates with Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and family at NMACC

Nita Ambani celebrates Guru Purnima 2023 with Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his family at NMACC.

Guru Purnima 2023 is a special day of celebration for Hindus all over the world. It marks the day when the Vedic sage Vyasa was born. This important day is celebrated every year on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Asadha. This festival is considered to be a very auspicious occasion as it marks the importance of the spiritual guru in the life of a devotee. Now, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), the second day of Guru Purnima celebrations was led by a family that embodies the essence of the guru-shishya parampara with their legacy of Indian Classical music, that dates back to the 17th century.

On the stage of the Grand Theatre, while welcoming sarod maestro Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan along with his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash and Ustad’s grandsons – 10-year-old twins Zohaan and Abeer Ali Bangash, Mrs. Nita Ambani expressed her appreciation for the distinguished artists.

Nita Ambani said, “The performance by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his family represents a remarkable symphony of life. It is a convergence of musical heritage that transcends time and celebrates the coming together of three extraordinary generations – a maestro of all time, the torchbearers of today, and the proteges.” She concluded her speech with the scared chant of Guru Vandana.

Much like the previous day, a full house of an audience at The Grand Theatre joined in. The reverberation, amplified by the world-class acoustics of the space, filled it with an air of reverence, setting the stage for the evening’s captivating performance, aptly titled ‘Three Generations, One Legacy’.

Echoing Mrs. Nita Ambani’s belief, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan referred to the mother as a child’s first guru. The maestro expressed his appreciation for Guru Purnima being celebrated in public, on a platform like the Cultural Centre, and called it a great initiative. Conceived to be an annual homage to the timeless guru-shishya bond, Parampara, presented by Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, is guided by Mrs.Nita Ambani’s vision of showcasing the best of India to the world and bringing the best of the world to India.

The first-ever edition of ‘Parampara: A Guru Purnima Special’ made a resounding success as the spirit of the occasion struck a deep chord with an audience of 4000 over two days.

