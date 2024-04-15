UK: David Cameron's reply to ‘What if British embassy was hit’ in Israeli ‘attack’ dubbed as ‘hypocrisy'

Follow us on Image Source : AP British Foreign Secretary David Cameron

Image Source : XResponse to Foreign Secretary's remark Britain's Foreign Secretary David Cameron sparked online criticism due to his comments on Iran's assault on Israel. Speaking with Sky News, Cameron labeled Iran's attack as "reckless and dangerous." Yet, when questioned about the UK's response to a similar scenario, he asserted it would entail "very strong action."

Kay Burley, the anchor, said, “And Iran would say that that's what they did”, to which the Secretary said that Iran’s attack was “massive” and the scale was “much bigger than expected”.

The remarks come as Iran launched an attack on Israel on Sunday, in what it termed as a retaliation of an alleged Israeli attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria, which claimed the lives of seven Iranian Revolutionary Guards officers.

Cameron said that he understands the “frustration” the Israelis feel “when they look at the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. And when they look at the terrible things that they have done all over the world, including the support they give to Hamas”.

He also said that the countries have the right to respond “when they feel they have suffered aggression”.

Interview goes viral

The interview has gone viral on social media with users stating, “Hypocrisy at its peak”.

