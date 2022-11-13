When will Twitter's $8 Blue service be back, asks user, Elon Musk responds

Follow us on Image Source : AP The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device

Twitter Update: The controversial $8 per month Twitter blue service that was suspended soon after its launch as fake accounts surged could be relaunched by next week.

This was informed by none other the new Twitter boss Elon Musk while replying to a user on the microblogging site who asked "when is Twitter blue coming back?"

Responding to his, Elon Musk replied, "probably by end of next week".

Twitter paused its Blue service with verification after facing a slew of criticism last week as people bought the verified badge with Blue service, created fake accounts imitating big brands like Eli Lilly and Mario, and posted false tweets that left several brands embarrassed and had to issue statements.

The new Twitter CEO earlier introduced a gray 'Official' page for government and public figures, but "killed" it some hours later.

In yet another flip-flop, Musk again brought back the gray 'Official' verification badge for some accounts in select parts of the world, as impersonated accounts flourished on the platform.

However, these "Official" badges are not visible in all countries and most of the gray badges are visible within the US at the moment.

Musk also said that Twitter Spaces, live audio conversations on the platform, should evolve as "it has potential to be truly great".

Twitter Spaces is a live audio conversation feature within the app that allows users with more than 600 followers to create audio chat rooms as hosts or join them as speakers or listeners.

"Twitter drives a massive number of clicks to other websites/apps. Biggest click driver on the Internet by far," said Musk.

He has said that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months.

"We will keep what works & change what doesn't," the new Twitter CEO posted.

