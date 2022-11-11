Seeing 'Grey Badge' in your Twitter profile? Here's what it means

Twitter Gray Badge: A number of users have reported that the gray “official” badge has returned to some of the prominent accounts. But as per our research, the story is quite twisted and there is some confusion.
Remember when we use to watch the black and white TV where the green grass looked black? Similar is the case with many of us who are using the dark mode on our handsets, laptops or desktops.
Below is the image of a verified Twitter account- when using dark mode where the badge looked ‘gray’ and a light mode where the badge looked ‘blue’.
Hence, if you have a verified profile and your badge looks ‘gray’, it's precisely your dark theme and it has to do nothing with Musk’s discarded badge. But if you are witnessing a gray badge to any verified account with 'gray' tick mark and 'official' written on the account, then its certainly Twitter's team working on the feature, which made the news earlier this week,
Elon Musk took over the company two weeks back and a lot of changes have been happening since then- from blue badge charges of $8 to adding gray badge and discarding it within a few hours. Musk has also removed the workforce at-a-go, and then requested some of the employees to join back. Hence, a lot of chaotic changes have been witnessed by the employees of the company.
Recently, the new owner of Twitter also discarded the remote working policy and demanded the staff work for at least 40 hours per week.