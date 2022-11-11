Friday, November 11, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Seeing 'Grey Badge' in your Twitter profile? Here's what it means

Seeing 'Grey Badge' in your Twitter profile? Here's what it means

Twitter 'gray' badge has made a lot of news, and if you are witnessing this badge on a few of the verified profiles like Amazon, Twitter, Elon Musk's account, Coca Cola and more, then probably you are using the dark theme on your device- desktop, smartphone and laptops.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: November 11, 2022 12:48 IST
Twitter
Image Source : TWITTER Twitter

Twitter Gray Badge: A number of users have reported that the gray “official” badge has returned to some of the prominent accounts. But as per our research, the story is quite twisted and there is some confusion. 

Remember when we use to watch the black and white TV where the green grass looked black? Similar is the case with many of us who are using the dark mode on our handsets, laptops or desktops. 

India Tv - Twitter

Image Source : INDIA TVTwitter- light and dark theme

Below is the image of a verified Twitter account- when using dark mode where the badge looked ‘gray’ and a light mode where the badge looked ‘blue’.

India Tv - Twitter

Image Source : INDIA TVTwitter Light and Dark Theme= gray and blue badge

Hence, if you have a verified profile and your badge looks ‘gray’, it's precisely your dark theme and it has to do nothing with Musk’s discarded badge. But if you are witnessing a gray badge to any verified account with 'gray' tick mark and 'official' written on the account, then its certainly Twitter's team working on the feature, which made the news earlier this week, 

Elon Musk took over the company two weeks back and a lot of changes have been happening since then- from blue badge charges of $8 to adding gray badge and discarding it within a few hours. Musk has also removed the workforce at-a-go, and then requested some of the employees to join back. Hence, a lot of chaotic changes have been witnessed by the employees of the company. 

Related Stories
After Twitter, Facebook parent Meta plans to lay off 'thousands' of employees this week, says Report

After Twitter, Facebook parent Meta plans to lay off 'thousands' of employees this week, says Report

Elon Musk's witty response to people objecting to paying for blue ticks is available as T-shirt now

Elon Musk's witty response to people objecting to paying for blue ticks is available as T-shirt now

What's new with Elon Musk: Net worth drops below $200 billion, investors dump Tesla Inc

What's new with Elon Musk: Net worth drops below $200 billion, investors dump Tesla Inc

Twitter Blue service for $8 may not affect the existing verified accounts

Twitter Blue service for $8 may not affect the existing verified accounts

Twitter to roll out grey 'Official' badge for prominent accounts, public figures: Know more

Twitter to roll out grey 'Official' badge for prominent accounts, public figures: Know more

Why is India Lockdown trending on Twitter? Know all about the 'alarming' trend

Why is India Lockdown trending on Twitter? Know all about the 'alarming' trend

Twitter pauses new 'official' label hours after launch; Elon Musk responds 'I just killed it'

Twitter pauses new 'official' label hours after launch; Elon Musk responds 'I just killed it'

"I just killed it", said Elon Musk after abruptly removing gray 'Official' badge

Elon Musk's first email as Twitter boss: No WFH, mandatory 40-hours per week work

Elon Musk's first email as Twitter boss: No WFH, mandatory 40-hours per week work

India Tv - Twitter

Image Source : PIXABAYTwitter

Recently, the new owner of Twitter also discarded the remote working policy and demanded the staff work for at least 40 hours per week.

 

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News