Turkey: 29 killed after fire breaks out at Istanbul nightclub during renovations | VIDEO

A fire broke out at a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey.

Istanbul: At least 29 people died and several others were injured after a fire broke out at an Istanbul nightclub during renovations, according to officials and media reports. At least one person was being treated at a hospital, the Istanbul governor’s office said in a statement.

The Masquerade nightclub, which was closed for renovations, was on the ground floor of a 16-storey residential building in the Besiktas district on the European side of the city. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said the fire was extinguished and the injured were being treated in nearby hospitals. An investigation into the incident was launched, the city's governor's office said in a statement.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gul told reporters at the scene that the cause of the fire was under investigation and the victims were believed to be involved in the renovation work. Imamoglu said authorities were inspecting the entire building to assess its safety.

"May God have mercy on our citizens who lost their lives, and I wish a speedy recovery to our injured," Imamoglu posted on X.

Authorities detained five people for questioning, including managers of the club and one person in charge of the renovations, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said. Several firefighting and medical teams were dispatched to the scene, Imamoglu added.

“The site inspection and evidence collection efforts are ongoing, and a team of 3 experts specializing in occupational safety and fire is also continuing their work to determine the cause of the fire,” he said.

Turkey's President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is aware of the tragedy following a phone call with Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, BBC reported. Footage by the Istanbul Fire Department showed crews attending the scene with several fire engines and ambulances surrounding the smoking entrance to the building.

