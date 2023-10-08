Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu arrives in India, to meet PM Modi on Monday

Follow us on Image Source : SAMIA SULUHU/X Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan arriving in New Delhi

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan arrived in India to begin her four-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations. This marks the first visit by a Tanzanian President after more than eight years.

"To Tanzanians, India is our extended family, a strategic ally, and one of our largest bilateral trading partners. I am looking forward to a productive visit in expanding trade and investment between India and Tanzania, a foundation for prosperity for the people of our two countries," she said after her arrival.

​"At the invitation of the President Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, will be visiting India from 8-10 October 2023. She will be accompanied by various Ministers and a large business delegation... The upcoming visit will further invigorate and strengthen the historic and friendly relations between India and Tanzania," said the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement on Friday.

Suluhu met External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on the first day of her visit, who thanked her for appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative for the permanent G20 membership of the African Union (AU).

"Valued her guidance in expanding our bilateral relationship in so many domains," wrote the External Affairs Minister in a post on social media X.

The Tanzanian President is scheduled to meet PM Modi on Monday for bilateral discussions. She will also participate in a business and investment forum in Delhi on October 10.

Suluhu will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan here on Monday morning before her bilateral meet with PM Modi.

(with agency inputs)

