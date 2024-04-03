Wednesday, April 03, 2024
     
Taiwan earthquake: Multiple buildings collapsed as strong 7.2 magnitude quake hits Hualien I VIDEO

Taiwan earthquake: Taiwan television stations showed footage of some collapsed buildings in Hualien, near the quake's epicentre, and media reported some people were trapped.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Taipei Updated on: April 03, 2024 6:43 IST
Taiwan earthquake magnitude
Image Source : AP Taiwan earthquake

Taiwan Earthquake: A powerful earthquake struck Taiwan early Wednesday, rocking the entire island and collapsing buildings. Japan issued a tsunami alert for the southern Japanese island group of Okinawa.

Japan's meteorological agency forecast a tsunami of up to 3 metres (9.8 feet). Taiwan's earthquake monitoring agency gave the magnitude as 7.2 while the US Geological Survey put it at 7.5.

Television showed buildings in the eastern city of Hualien shaken off their foundations.

The quake came at 7:58 am and could be felt in the capital Taipei.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

