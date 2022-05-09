Monday, May 09, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • Curfew imposed in entire Sri Lanka with immediate effect: Police Spokesperson
  • As a small token of appreciation, IndiGo would like to offer electric wheelchair for child barred from boarding flight: CEO
  • Took best possible decision under difficult circumstances: IndiGo CEO on specially-abled child being barred from boarding flight
  • Navneet Rana, Ravi Rana likely to meet PM Modi in Delhi
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid massive protests over worst economic crisis

Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid massive protests over worst economic crisis

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
Colombo Updated on: May 09, 2022 16:04 IST
A disfigured portrait of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa
Image Source : AP

A disfigured portrait of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is seen at a protest site outside the president's office in Colombo

 

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday resigned from his post amid protests over his government's failed economy, reported state media. 

Even though earlier reports claimed that the President had requested the Prime Minister to step down, the Prime Minister refuted the reports, stating that no such request had been made and that he will not step down.

However, following several discussions among the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party (SLPP) and its constituents parties, the Prime Minister has decided to resign from his designation.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Rajapaksa clan strongman, faced public wrath on Sunday in the sacred city of Anuradhapura. He was hooted and catcalled by the angry public who are on the streets demanding fuel, cooking gas and an end to power cuts.

The protesters want the entire Rajapaksa family to quit politics and return what they alleged stolen assets of the country.

The powerful Buddhist Clergy too had pressured the resignation of the prime minister and the Cabinet to pave the way for an interim government.

 

Latest World News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News