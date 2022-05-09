Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid massive protests over worst economic crisis

Follow us on Image Source : AP A disfigured portrait of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is seen at a protest site outside the president's office in Colombo

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday resigned from his post amid protests over his government's failed economy, reported state media.

Even though earlier reports claimed that the President had requested the Prime Minister to step down, the Prime Minister refuted the reports, stating that no such request had been made and that he will not step down.

However, following several discussions among the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party (SLPP) and its constituents parties, the Prime Minister has decided to resign from his designation.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Rajapaksa clan strongman, faced public wrath on Sunday in the sacred city of Anuradhapura. He was hooted and catcalled by the angry public who are on the streets demanding fuel, cooking gas and an end to power cuts.

The protesters want the entire Rajapaksa family to quit politics and return what they alleged stolen assets of the country.

The powerful Buddhist Clergy too had pressured the resignation of the prime minister and the Cabinet to pave the way for an interim government.

