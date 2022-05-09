Monday, May 09, 2022
     
Sri Lanka crisis: Nationwide curfew clamped after fresh clashes; army deployed in Colombo

Curfew was imposed islandwide with immediate effect until further notice, a police spokesperson was quoted as saying by the local media. A military contingent was deployed to the protest site to assist law enforcement.  

India TV News Desk
Colombo Updated on: May 09, 2022 15:23 IST
Image Source : AP

A protestor shouts slogans outside parliament during a countrywide strike in Colombo

A curfew has been imposed in entire Sri Lanka with immediate effect after clashes outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office left 23 wounded, said officials. Pro-government groups had attacked protestors outside the PM's office, leading to the curfew.  

The violence occurred following reports that Mahinda Rajapaksa may offer to stand down as Prime Minister, as pressure mounted on the embattled government led by his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to form an interim administration to overcome the worst economic crisis facing the country.

The Rajapaksa brothers - President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa - have so far defied calls for their resignation.

In a special Cabinet meeting on Friday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency with effect from Friday midnight. This is the second time that an emergency was declared in Sri Lanka in just over a month as the island nation was in the grip of the worst economic crisis.

Sri Lanka is currently in the throes of unprecedented economic turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948.

The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

Thousands of demonstrators have hit the streets across Sri Lanka since April 9, as the government ran out of money for vital imports; prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed and there are acute shortages in fuel, medicines and electricity supply.

