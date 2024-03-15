Sri Lankan Navy detains 15 Indian fishermen for alleged poaching in northern Jaffna Peninsula

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The fishermen and their trawlers were escorted by the navy to the Kankesanturai port.

The Sri Lanka Navy on Friday apprehended at least 15 Indian fishermen off the coast of Karainagar in the northern Jaffna Peninsula for allegedly fishing in the island nation's waters, marking the latest such occurrence this year.

The navy escorted the fishermen and their trawlers to the Kankesanturai port, where they were handed over to the fishing directorate for further proceedings. In recent weeks, Sri Lankan fishermen have voiced protests against what they perceive as encroachments on their rights by Indian fishermen allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

Over 220 fishermen detained so far this year

With the recent arrests this morning, the Sri Lanka Navy reported that the tally of Indian fishing trawlers seized in 2024 has now reached 16, with a total of 225 fishermen detained for suspected poaching activities.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.

How many fishermen detained in 2023?

The Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries. There have been periodic instances of Indian fishermen being arrested by Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. In 2023, the island nation’s Navy arrested 240 Indian fishermen along with 35 trawlers for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

(With PTI inputs)

