Pakistan seeks India's help in tracing bodies of 14 boat capsize victims after their Navy failed to find them

Karachi: Pakistan lawmakers have been forcing its Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to seek help from India in tracing the bodies of at least 14 fishermen who went missing after their boat capsized in the sea near Keti Bandar-- a port in the Sindh province.

According to a report by the Pakistani English daily, Dawn, at least 45 fishermen belonging to Ibrahim Hyderi-- a fishing village in the Malir District of Karachi-- had gone for fishing but their boat capsized at Hijamkro Creek near Keti Bandar in Thatta on March 5 at around 3:00 am. The report claimed 31 of them were saved but the other 14 were still missing.

A search operation by divers of the Pakistan Navy, Maritime Security Agencies and Edhi Foundation was also conducted but they failed to trace them.

Pakistan PM agreed to approach India for help

Member of National Assembly Agha Rafiullah of the Pakistan Peoples Party told Dawn that he had talked to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday, asking them to approach Indian authorities and seek their help to trace the missing fishermen.

According to Rafiullah, the newly appointed PM assured him that the government would take up that matter with the Indian authorities as there were ‘apprehensions’ that tidal waves might have taken the missing fishermen to the territorial limits of India.

MNA Rafiullah, who has been elected from a Karachi constituency, added that the missing fishermen belonged to his constituency in Ibrahim Hyderi and he was in ‘constant touch’ with their relatives.

Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum official Kamal Shah also apprehended that high waves might have taken the fishermen to the territorial waters of India as they had not been found after a search of four days by the PN, MSA and Edhi Foundation, reported Dawn.

However, as of writing this article, neither the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office nor its Indian counterpart have stated about the communications.

