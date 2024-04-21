Sri Lanka: Seven killed, over 20 injured as motorsports race car drives into spectators

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

As many as seven people, including a child, were killed and 23 others were critically injured in a mishap caused during a motor car racing event in Sri Lanka's Uva province on Sunday, the local police said. The accident took place when a racing car in the event held at the central hill resort of Diyathalawa veered off the track and rammed into the spectators, claiming the lives of seven people while also injuries several others.

"In the accident, 23 people were critically injured and seven others were killed," said police.

Police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said that the deceased included an 8-year-old boy and four-track assistants among others.

"A total of 23 more have been hospitalised," the police said.

The annual event marking the traditional New Year festivities came to be halted in 2019 with the Easter Sunday attack where 270 people were killed in suicide bomb attacks.

Sunday’s resumption coincided with the fifth anniversary of the attack only to be halted by the tragic incident of seven deaths.

(With PTI inputs)