Sri Lanka economic crisis: Country to face 3-hour power cut for next two days due to insufficient fuel, water

Sri Lanka economic crisis: Sri Lanka will witness three hours of power cuts in the next two days, i.e. July 18 and 19, announced the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

One hour and 40 minutes of power shedding will be imposed during the daytime and 1 hour and 20 minutes during the night for the 20 zones from 'A' to 'W', Daily Mirror reported.

Two hours and 30 minutes of power shedding will be imposed for Group CC from 6.00 a.m. to 8.30 am while 3-hour power cuts for zones MNOXYZ from 5.30 a.m. to 8.30 am.

The island nation has been facing frequent power cuts due to lack of sufficient fuel and water.

Sri Lanka begins choosing leader to replace ex-president

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan lawmakers met Saturday to begin choosing a new leader to serve the rest of the term abandoned by the president who fled abroad and resigned after mass protests over the country’s economic collapse.

A day earlier, Sri Lanka’s prime minister was sworn in as interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose term ends in 2024. Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana promised a swift and transparent political process that should be done within a week.

The new president could appoint a new prime minister, who would then have to be approved by Parliament.

Parliament’s secretary general, Dhammika Dasanayake, said during a brief session on Saturday that nominations for the election of the new president will be heard on Tuesday and if there is more than one candidate, the lawmakers will vote on Wednesday.

Dasanayake also read Gotabaya’s resignation letter out loud in Parliament.

