Spain: Four dead, over 20 injured in restaurant collapse in Majorca; people feared trapped in wreckage

World news: At least four people were killed while over 20 others sustained injuries in the partial collapse of a beachfront restaurant on the Spanish island of Majorca on Thursday (May 23), officials said, news agency ANI reported citing The New York Times. Some people are feared trapped in the wreckage. The rescue operation was launched soon after the incident, the visuals of which showed workers working to pull out the victims from the debris. At least parts of the terraces had collapsed down to the ground floor. It was unclear whether any of the structures behind the terraces also fell in the collapse, which occurred about 8 pm (local time).

According to the pictures taken before the incident took place, the restaurant, Medusa Beach Club, had three levels along with large terraces on the middle and upper floors that were supported by pillars, according to The New York Times report.

Death count and injuries in the incident

In a post on X, Majorca's emergency services said that four people were confirmed dead and 21 injured. However, Spanish news outlets later reported that officials had increased the number of injured people to 27. Officials did not share details regarding the nationalities of the victims.

Spanish PM reacts

Taking to X, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that he was closely following the recovery effort and had offered all the resources of the national government to local and regional leaders. Majorca is the largest of Spain's Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean Sea, a popular resort destination that is crowded with tourists from northern Europe much of the year.

