'I apologize for my cat’s tail': Scottish politician's pet Rojo photobombs his zoom meeting

Scottish Politician John Nicolson's cat, Rojo, made a purr-fect appearance in one of his zoom meetings. The social media has gone berserk with this cute photobombing by Rojo. Recently, Nicolson was in the middle of a committee discussion on children's television when the cat suddenly jumped in front of the camera, waving its tail.

"I apologize for my cat's tail," Nicolson was seen saying this in the video. "Rojo, put your tail down please," he added. He eventually pushes the cat out of the camera view.

An MP's cat Rojo made a hilarious appearance at his Zoom meeting today when he blocked the camera with his bushy tail. J. Nicolson, MP for Ochil had been taking part in the Digital, Culture, Media&Sport Committee when Rojo sauntered past the screen with his striped tail on show. pic.twitter.com/8R6RyrPo86 — hurriyatpk (@hurriyatpk1) July 14, 2020

Other parliament members in the meeting could be heard laughing during the clip, which quickly went viral, according to the Scottish Sun.

After Rojo’s cameo went public, Nicolson discovered he had a whole bunch of new followers on Twitter. However, he realized they weren’t there for him.

For all Rojo’s new fans (thousands across the world it seems) - you’ve seen the tail. Here’s the face. pic.twitter.com/yKfEKbvJRL — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) July 14, 2020

A number of people have written, trying to set Rojo up on a blind date. Several have suggested he should hook up with Choupette. As his agent can I just make it clear he’ll never marry for money. pic.twitter.com/PXhPkZhWHa — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) July 14, 2020

