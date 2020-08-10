Monday, August 10, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. 'I apologize for my cat’s tail': Scottish politician's pet Rojo photobombs his zoom meeting

'I apologize for my cat’s tail': Scottish politician's pet Rojo photobombs his zoom meeting

Scottish Politician John Nicolson's cat, Rojo, made a purr-fect appearance in one of his zoom meetings. The social media has gone berserk with this cute photobombing by Rojo. Recently, Nicolson was in the middle of a committee discussion on children's television when the cat suddenly jumped in front of the camera, waving its tail.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 10, 2020 12:06 IST
'I apologize for my cat’s tail': Scottish politician's pet Rojo photobombs his zoom meeting
Image Source : VIDEO GRAB

'I apologize for my cat’s tail': Scottish politician's pet Rojo photobombs his zoom meeting

Scottish Politician John Nicolson's cat, Rojo, made a purr-fect appearance in one of his zoom meetings. The social media has gone berserk with this cute photobombing by Rojo. Recently, Nicolson was in the middle of a committee discussion on children's television when the cat suddenly jumped in front of the camera, waving its tail. 

"I apologize for my cat's tail," Nicolson was seen saying this in the video. "Rojo, put your tail down please," he added. He eventually pushes the cat out of the camera view. 

Other parliament members in the meeting could be heard laughing during the clip, which quickly went viral, according to the Scottish Sun.

After Rojo’s cameo went public, Nicolson discovered he had a whole bunch of new followers on Twitter. However, he realized they weren’t there for him.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X