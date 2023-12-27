Wednesday, December 27, 2023
     
Russian President Vladimir Putin to receive Jaishankar in Moscow today: Kremlin

Aveek Banerjee Edited By: Aveek Banerjee @AveekABanerjee New Delhi Updated on: December 27, 2023 18:52 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and External Affairs
Image Source : PTI Russian President Vladimir Putin and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, according to an announcement by the Kremlin. "Tonight, the president plans to receive Mr. Jaishankar, India’s foreign minister,” Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters after Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Peskov noted that the top Indian diplomat had already met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, saying that India is an important partner of Russia. The Kremlin spokesperson also said that Putin will have several working meetings in the evening, reported TASS news agency.

More to follow...

