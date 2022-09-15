Thursday, September 15, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Russian President Putin car 'attacked in assassination attempt': Report

Russian President Putin car 'attacked in assassination attempt': Report

The Russian President was unharmed, the report said. He was reportedly travelling in a decoy motorcade with growing fears for his safety.

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya New Delhi Updated on: September 15, 2022 20:09 IST
In 2017, Putin announced publicly that he had survived at
Image Source : AP In 2017, Putin announced publicly that he had survived at least five assassination attempts.

Russian President Vladimir Putin survived an assassination attempt on Wednesday, reported Euro Weekly News, quoting the General GVR Telegram channel. 

According to the account, the left front wheel of Putin’s car was hit by a loud bang. Smoke quickly followed, but the report suggested that the vehicle was driven to safety. There is no information on where the attempt was reported. 

A number of arrests have been made in connection with the assassination attempt, the report said.

The Russian President was unharmed, the report said. He was reportedly travelling in a decoy motorcade with growing fears for his safety. 

“The head of the president’s bodyguard [service] and several other people have been suspended and are in custody,” the report said.

The attempt comes a week after in which an increasing number of Russian officials, commentators and politicians have criticised the Russian President and his army for their failures in Ukraine.

Related Stories
China’s Russia dealings irk US, but don’t breach sanctions

China’s Russia dealings irk US, but don’t breach sanctions

Putin wants BRICS leaders support over West's 'Selfish Actions'

Putin wants BRICS leaders support over West's 'Selfish Actions'

PM Modi dials Putin, reiterates India's stand on Ukraine war

PM Modi dials Putin, reiterates India's stand on Ukraine war

Repopulate Russia: Putin offers 16,000 USD to women who would bare 10 or more children

Repopulate Russia: Putin offers 16,000 USD to women who would bare 10 or more children

Russia blocks final document at nuclear treaty conference

Russia blocks final document at nuclear treaty conference

Putin hints at pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan, says infrastructure already in place

Putin hints at pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan, says infrastructure already in place

In 2017, Putin announced publicly that he had survived at least five assassination attempts. 

ALSO READ: Putin hints at pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan, says infrastructure already in place 

Latest World News

Top News

Latest News