Russian President Putin car 'attacked in assassination attempt': Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin survived an assassination attempt on Wednesday, reported Euro Weekly News, quoting the General GVR Telegram channel.

According to the account, the left front wheel of Putin’s car was hit by a loud bang. Smoke quickly followed, but the report suggested that the vehicle was driven to safety. There is no information on where the attempt was reported.

A number of arrests have been made in connection with the assassination attempt, the report said.

The Russian President was unharmed, the report said. He was reportedly travelling in a decoy motorcade with growing fears for his safety.

“The head of the president’s bodyguard [service] and several other people have been suspended and are in custody,” the report said.

The attempt comes a week after in which an increasing number of Russian officials, commentators and politicians have criticised the Russian President and his army for their failures in Ukraine.

In 2017, Putin announced publicly that he had survived at least five assassination attempts.

