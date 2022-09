Follow us on Image Source : AP Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday hinted that pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan are possible, adding that part of the necessary infrastructure is already in place, news agency Reuters quoted Russian state media as saying.

Russian President Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan.

