Russia Ukraine War: UK to seek UNSC meeting after fire at Ukraine's nuclear power plant

Follow us on Image Source : AP Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet for talks during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

The office of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will seek an emergency UN Security Council meeting after Russian troops in Ukraine attacked a nuclear power plant and sparked a fire.

Johnson’s office said he spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the early hours of the morning. He said Britain will raise the issue immediately with Russia and close partners.

Johnson’s office said he and Zelensky agree Russia must immediately cease attacking and allow emergency services unfettered access to the plant. The two agree a ceasefire is essential.

“The Prime Minister said the reckless actions of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin could now directly threaten the safety of all of Europe,” Johnson’s office said in a statement. “He said (the United Kingdom) would do everything it could to ensure the situation did not deteriorate further.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he also spoke with Zelensky about the attacks on the power plant. “These unacceptable attacks by Russia must cease immediately,” he said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Zelensky said he has informed the leaders of the US, Britain, the European Union and the International Atomic Energy Agency about the dire threat of nuclear disaster after Russian troops shelled a nuclear power plant.

“If there is an explosion – that’s the end for everyone. The end for Europe. The evacuation of Europe,” he said in an emotional speech in the middle of the night. “Only urgent action by Europe can stop the Russian troops. Do not allow the death of Europe from a catastrophe at a nuclear power station,” he said

He urged politicians and citizens to pressure Russian leadership to stop Russian troops.

READ MORE: Indian student shot in Kyiv while trying to flee, hospitalised

READ MORE: Biden dials Volodymyr Zelenskyy after fire at Ukrainian nuclear power plant

Latest World News