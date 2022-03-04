Russia Ukraine War: Indian student shot in Kyiv while trying to flee, hospitalised

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister VK Singh interacts with Indian students, during his visit to Poland to facilitate the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine.

An Indian student in Ukraine's capital Kyiv has been hospitalised after he was shot with a bullet, news agency ANI reported. According to the Minister of State (MoS) for Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) General VK Singh said that the Indian Embassy is in contact with the student and advised Indian nationals to leave the country immediately.

Singh, who is in Poland currently to facilitate the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine, said that the government is making efforts to ensure that the maximum number of students can come out of Ukraine with as less loss as possible.

"A student from Kyiv was reported to have been shot and was immediately admitted to the hospital in Kyiv. The Indian embassy had earlier cleared on the priority that everyone should leave Kyiv. In the event of war, the gun bullet does not look at anyone's religion and nationality," he told ANI.

Earlier on March 1, an Indian student lost his life in Russian shelling in Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv. The deceased student was identified as Naveen Shekharappa, a native of Karnataka. He was a fourth-year MBBS student. He was killed in a missile attack targeting the state administration building in Kharkiv on Tuesday morning.

India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.

