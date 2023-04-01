Saturday, April 01, 2023
     
Russia assumes UN Security Council presidency despite ICC's arrest warrant against Putin

Notably, this came nearly two weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin was prosecuted by the International Criminal Court.

April 01, 2023
UNSC meeting
Image Source : PTI UNSC meeting

In a major development, Russia on Saturday, took the presidency of the UN Security Council despite Ukraine's multiple efforts to block the move. Notably, this came nearly two weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin was prosecuted by the International Criminal Court.

The latest move means the Council is being led by a country whose President is subject to an arrest for alleged war atrocities. 

Earlier today, Ukraine tried its best to block Russia from taking the presidency, but it did not yield any results.

Commenting on the issue, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Russia's presidency "the worst joke ever for April Fool's Day". He called the move a "stark reminder that something is wrong with the way international security architecture is functioning".

"Another rape of international law... an entity that wages an aggressive war, violates the norms of humanitarian and criminal law, destroys the UN Charter, neglects nuclear safety, can't head the world's key security body"," BBC quoted Ukraine's presidential adviser, Mykhaylo Podolyak as saying after the development.

