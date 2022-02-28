Russia-Ukraine War: These countries sending military aid to Kyiv to defend Russian invasion bid

Follow us on Image Source : AP President Volodymyr Zelenskyy inspects weapons during a visit to Ukrainian coast guards in Mariupol, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine is on the brink of getting invaded by Russia as the war has entered 5th day with no sign of tensions from both sides getting defused. Though delegations from both the countries assembled in Belarus to initiate peace talks but so far no conclusions is reached. Russian President has put the country's nuclear deterrent force on alert while Zelenskyy warned Russian troops to leave the country and save their lives. Russia on Monday said that a solution is only possible if Moscows' security interests are considered. Zelenskyy also appears to show no sign of surrendering, in fact, asking the West to punish Moscow with more sanctions, demanding immediate approval to Ukraine's EU membership and defense aid to fight Russian forces. Amid this, several European nations, US have extended military aid to Ukraine. Here's a list of who is sending what to Ukraine.

United States - Additional $350mn worth of weapons including anti-armour, small arms, body armour, anti-aircraft systems and various ammunitions.

United Kingdom - Lethal defensive weapons.

France - Military equipment, defensive anti-aircraft and digital weapons, including fuel.

Netherlands - Air defence rockets, anti-tank systems, 200 stinger air defence rockets, 50 "Panzerfaust 3" anti-tank weapons with 400 rockets.

Germany - 1,000 anti-tank weapons, 500 stinger surface-to-air missiles.

Canada - Lethal military weaponry, will loan Kyiv half a billion Canadian dollars ($394m).

Sweden - 5,000 anti-tank rockets, field rations and body armour.

Belgium - 3,000 automatic rifles, 200 anti-tank weapons, 3,800 tonnes of fuel.

Portugal - Night-vision goggles, bulletproof vests, helmets, grenades, ammunition and automatic G3 rifles.

Greece - Defence equipment, humanitarian aid.

Romania - Will treat wounded people, sending fuel, bulletproof vests, helmets and other “military material” worth $3.3 mn.

Spain - 20 tonnes of aid including medical and defensive equipment.

Czech Republic - 4,000 mortars, 30,000 pistols, 7,000 assault rifles, 3,000 machine guns, many sniper rifles and a million bullets.

