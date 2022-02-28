US asks Americans in Russia to leave 'immediately' amid war in Ukraine

Follow us on Image Source : AP US soldiers gather near a local airport in Arlamow, southeastern Poland, near the border with Ukraine, on Monday

The United States State Department on Monday asked its citizens to leave Russia immediately amid tensions with Ukraine.

The State Department has closed the U.S. Embassy in Belarus and is allowing non-essential staff at the U.S. Embassy in Russia to leave the country due to the war in Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the suspension of operations at the Minsk embassy and the authorized departure from Moscow in a statement on Monday.

“We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine,” he said.

