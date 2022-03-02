Third World War will be destructive, involve nuclear weapons: Russian Foreign Minister

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) Russian troops fired on the TV tower, near the Memorial complex in Kyiv.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that if a third World War were to take place, it would involve nuclear weapons and be destructive, news agency Reuters reported.

Lavrov has said that Russia, which launched what it calls a special military operation against Ukraine last week, would face a "real danger" if Kyiv acquired nuclear weapons.

Russia has escalated attacks on crowded Ukrainian cities and a lengthy convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles advanced slowly toward the capital of Kyiv on the seventh day of the war.

Notably, Russia has already put its nuclear deterrent on high alert amid a barrage of Western reprisals over Russia's invasion of Ukraine which does not possess nuclear weapons.

Nuclear weapons aren’t just abstract instruments intended to deter aggression and maintain stability. As countries modernise and expand their nuclear weapons arsenals, experts around the world have been warning nuclear weapons are increasingly being seen as “usable” by the political and military leaders who wield them.

