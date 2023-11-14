Russia inks deal with India to supply and co-produce Igla anti-aircraft missiles with Indian private company

Follow us on Image Source : US ARMY/TWITTER MANPADS are short-range surface-to-air missiles used to intercept fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft in flight.

In a major development, India and Russia signed a contract to supply Igla-S hand-held anti-aircraft missiles to New Delhi-- nearly eight months after Moscow officials anticipated that a key contract on the supply and licensed production of Igla-S man-portable air defence systems in India will be inked.

Notably, the Igla-S-- is a man-portable air defence system (MANPADS)-- which is capable of taking down an enemy aircraft. Interestingly, the weapon can be fired by an individual or crew.

According to a report by the Russian state news agency, TASS, besides exporting the weapon to its closest ally, Moscow has also signed a contract wherein it allowed the production of the Igla three under license.

"We have already signed the related paper and now, jointly with an Indian private company, we are arranging the production of Igla-S MANPADS in India," TASS quoted Alexander Mikheyev, head of the state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, as saying.

However, the official did not disclose the name of the private Indian entity which has been assigned to produce the weapon.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

