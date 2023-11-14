Russia bars freelance journalists from covering Presidential elections as Putin alters media law

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ahead of the general elections next year, Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved changes to the law that governs presidential elections putting new restrictions on media coverage. The changes come ahead of the election to be held in March in which Putin, who has ruled Russia for the last 24 years, is expected to seek a new six-year term.

Putin, 71, has not declared whether he will run, saying he will announce that only after the parliament formally sets the election date.

Only registered journalists are allowed

Under the amendments that he approved, only journalists contractually employed by registered media outlets will be allowed to cover election commission meetings, potentially barring freelancers and independent journalists.

The changes also include barring any coverage of the commission's actions on military bases or in areas under martial law without prior permission of regional and military authorities.

In addition, the changes prohibit campaign activity on “blocked resources”. Under an intensifying crackdown on opposition and information flow, Russia has banned an array of websites and services including, Facebook and Instagram, although many people use VPNs to circumvent the blockage.

Why did Putin impose such a law before the polls?

It is worth mentioning ever since Putin announced a war against neighbouring Ukraine, he imposed restrictions on media coverage which is critical of him. Earlier last year, a woman journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine during an evening broadcast on Russian state-owned television was sentenced to over 8 years in prison for her activism efforts.

Marina Ovsyannikova hit headlines when she walked onto the set of Russia's Channel "One" with a sign that said “No war” and “They are lying to you here.

Besides, several experts opine that Putin fears he may lose the Presidential elections if he does not stop outright criticism, especially in media coverage.

