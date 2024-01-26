'Let's celebrate': From US to Maldives, global leaders wish India on 75th Republic Day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/X World leaders wish India on its 75th Republic Day.

Republic Day 2024: Celebrations for India's 75th Republic Day are in full motion after President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the tricolour at Kartavya Path at the national capital on Friday. On this joyous occasion, countries from all corners of the world, including the United States, Russia and France, extended wishes to India and hailed the country's constitution and indelible contribution to democracy.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been invited to India as the Chief Guest of the Republic Day celebrations, extended his warm wishes to Indian citizens on the occasion on Friday morning. "My dear friend @NarendraModi, Indian people, My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let’s celebrate!" he posted on X.

Notably, Macron arrived in Jaipur ahead of the Republic Day Parade and held a mega roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajasthan's Pink City. He also held bilateral discussions with the Indian PM wherein the two leaders exchanged views on a wide range of global and bilateral issues.

'India is a key strategic partner': US

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also expressed his congratulatory wishes to India on the occasion of Republic Day, saying that India's Constitution "continues to provide an enduring framework for the world's largest democracy and a foundation for its global leadership".

"As President Biden has said, our relationship with India is one of the most consequential in the world. The past year has been marked by important milestones in our Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership, including our cooperation throughout India’s successful G20 Presidency and at the G20 Leaders’ Summit. In the year ahead, we look forward to further deepening the vibrant people-to-people ties between our countries and advancing our ambitious agenda for cooperation on our most vital priorities," he said in an official statement.

The US State Department also formally extended its wishes to India. "I would just note that – would wish a happy Indian Republic Day to anybody tuning in... India is a country – it is a key strategic partner of the United States and one that we look forward to closening our collaboration in a number of key areas on. And this is – was quite indicative in – during Prime Minister Modi’s state visit here to the United States this past summer. So this is an area we’ll continue to work on in close coordination with our Indian partners," said State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel.

Long-live Rusi-Bharatiya Dosti: Russian envoy

Denis Alipov, Russian Ambassador to India, congratulated India and wished for a bright 'Amrit Kaal' and a strong 'Russia-Bharatiya Dosti' (India-Russia friendship). "Warmest congratulations on the #RepublicDay, India! Wishing our Indian friends prosperity, well-being and very bright #AmritKaal! Long live #Bharat! Long live Rusi-Bharatiya Dosti!" he posted on X.

On the occasion., the officials at the Russian embassy of India organised an event where they dance to a popular Bollywood song 'Mai Nikla Gaddi Leke' from the movie Gadar. A Russian dance crew also joined the officials and flaunted their dance moves, accompanied by children and youth.

Centuries of friendship and respect: Maldives President Muizzu

Amid strained relations between the Maldives and India, President Mohamed Muizzu sent greetings and good wishes to India and underscored centuries of friendship, mutual respect, and a deep sense of kinship. "In separate messages to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Muizzu conveyed greetings and extended his heartfelt felicitations on commemorating the 75th Republic Day of India," the Maldives President's office said in a statement.

"He underscored the Maldives-India bond nurtured by centuries of friendship, mutual respect, and a deep sense of kinship. The President expressed hope for continued peace, progress, and prosperity for the Government and people of India for years to come," the statement added.

Former Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih extended his best wishes to President Murmu and PM Modi on the occasion of Republic Day. "May the unbreakable bonds of friendship that have long existed between Maldives and India go from strength to strength," he said on X.

Ties between New Delhi and Male increased rapidly under the relationship between Solih and PM Modi. However, pro-China leader Mohamed Muizzu, who came to power in November riding on an 'India Out' campaign, has opted to pivot towards Beijing by asking India to withdraw its military personnel from the island country and cancelling a major hydrographic project. A diplomatic row ensued when deputy ministers of Maldives used derogatory language against PM Modi recently.

Australia and India have never been closer: PM Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also took the opportunity to extend his wishes to India on Republic Day and celebrate the depth of India-Australia friendship, remarking that the two countries have never been closer. "The bonds between our two nations are lifelong and intergenerational, built on the deep and enduring links between our people. The Indian diaspora here in Australia is the lifeblood of our friendship," he said in a statement.

"Importantly, ours is a relationship with a bright future. As we together honour and cherish the region we call home, we are united in advancing and preserving an open, inclusive, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific," he added. Notably, Australia also celebrates known as 'Australia Day' on January 26, marking the anniversary of the first hoisting of the British flag at Sydney Cover in 1788.

Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green also congratulated India on Republic Day and Australia Day, while hailing the prospering bilateral ties. "On 26th January, we share a day of concurrence, Australia Day and Republic Day in India. In Australia, we think of our indigenous people, who have nurtured our bountiful lands for 60,000 years. We also think of so many immigrants, including many who come as people of Indian origin," Green said in a video message.

About the Republic Day

India is celebrating the 75th Republic Day, showcasing the nation's growing military strength and cultural richness in a spectacular 90-minute parade at the majestic Kartavya Path today. This year’s themes are “Viksit Bharat” and “Bharat — Loktantra ki matrika”, which emphasise India’s role as a nurturer of democracy.

The celebrations, centred around the theme of highlighting women's power and democratic values, will feature an all-women tri-services contingent for the first time. The parade is being heralded by over 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments such as Sankh, Naadswaram, and Nagada for the first time instead of the traditional military bands.

The Republic Day parade commenced at 10:30 am and will be held for around 90 minutes, from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. A total of 16 tableaux from states and Union territories and nine from central ministries and departments will roll down the Kartavya Path during the parade. Four Mi-17 IV helicopters of the 105 Helicopter Unit showered flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path. The Kartavya Path also witnessed a march past by a combined band and marching contingent of the French Armed Forces.

The ceremony started with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he led the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Minutes later, President Murmu and her French counterpart Macron arrived at the Kartavya Path in the 'traditional buggy', a practice which made a comeback after a gap of 40 years.

(with inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Republic Day 2024: French band, marching contingent and Rafale jets participate in parade | WATCH