Republic Day 2024: French band, marching contingent and Rafale jets participate in parade | WATCH

Republic Day 2024: As India's 75th Republic Day Parade kicked off in the national capital, a 30-member band contingent and a marching contingent of the French Foreign Legion participated in the event in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Kartavya Path on Friday. Two Rafale fighter jets also flew over the Kartavya Path during the parade.

A 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band contingent from France will take part in the parade. Two Rafale fighters and an Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft of the French Air Force will also feature in the celebrations. There are six Indians in the French team - CCH Sujan Pathak (Chief corporal), CPL Dipak Arya (Corporal), CPL Parbin Tandan (Corporal), Gurvachan Singh (First Class Legionnaire), Aniket Ghartimagar (First Class Legionnaire) and Vikas Djeassegar (First Class Legionnaire).

Kartavya Path witnessed a march past by a combined band and marching contingent of the French Armed Forces. The band contingent was headed by Captain Khourda and followed by a marching contingent led by Captain Noel Louis. It was followed by the second Infantry regiment of the French Foreign Legion comprising 90 legionnaires led by Captain Noel. The Legionnaires wear the famous 'White Cap', which can be worn only by legionnaires who successfully went through four months of hard selection tests.

Set up in 1831, the French Foreign Legion is an elite military corps open to foreigners to serve in the French Army with certain conditions. At present, it has almost 9,500 officers and legionnaires, comprising around 140 nationalities from all over the world, said Louis.

Macron has been invited to this year's Republic Day celebrations in the national capital, culminating with the completion of 25 years of the India-France strategic partnership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is a matter of great pride that the French President will be taking part in the 75th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on Friday.

President Murmu earlier commenced the Republic Day celebrations by unfurling the tricolour at Kartavya Path. The national flag was unfurled following the national anthem with a 21-gun salute given with indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns.

The President was accompanied by her French counterpart as they arrived at Kartavya Path in the 'Traditional Buggy', a practice which made a comeback after a gap of 40 years. Macron and President Murmu were escorted by her bodyguard - Rashtrapati ke Angrakshak' and were received by PM Modi.

This year, India is commemorating its 75th Republic Day, marking the adoption of the constitution on January 26, 1950, and the attainment of sovereignty. The constituent assembly held its first session in December 1946 and the last session in November 1949, following which the constitution was enacted a year later with Dr BR Ambedkar as the head of the drafting committee.

Earlier, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said women marching contingents will form the major chunk of the parade, with most of the tableaux of States and Union Territories (UTs) and Central Ministries and Organisations showcasing the country's rich cultural diversity, unity and progress.

The parade will also witness an all-women Tri-Service contingent marching down Kartavya Path for the first time. The CAPF contingent will also consist of women personnel."The best representation of women will be seen in this year's Republic Day parade," the Defence Secretary said.

