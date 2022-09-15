Queen's funeral: Royal guard falls on face while on coffin podium | Video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/SUPERTV247 A royal guard fainted on the podium where the procession of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was taking place at Westminster Hall.

A royal guard fainted on the podium where the procession of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was taking place at Westminster Hall while being on duty on late Wednesday. The guard was protecting the queen's coffin and suddenly fell on his face from the podium. The police rushed to help the royal guard after he collapsed on the ground.

Thousands of mourners paid respects to the late queen as she lies in state at Westminster Hall on September 14. The guard was dressed in a black uniform and was holding a staff, and then he stumbled on the podium and fell on his face. The police rushed to help him and then he quickly resumed back his position. The Queen’s coffin is guarded around the clock by service members from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division, or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London, according to the BBC report, which was live-streaming the ceremony.

There were gasps from mourners present as the guard fell to the ground which was caught in a video. In the video, two police officers can be seen rushing to lift him up. Shocked viewers also took to social media with one tweeting: "He must've been so overwhelmed with what was happening." Another said: "Bless him - just happened to tune in; saw he was a bit wobbly and feared he'd faint. Hope he's ok." Similar comments included: "Poor man, I hope he's alright. It was awful to see" and "It's such a massive responsibility during such a historical moment. I hope he's fine."

According to Hello Magazine, Lady Gabriella Windsor appeared to faint as the Queen's coffin arrived in Westminster Hall. Her husband, Thomas Kingston, could be seen helping as the coffin was brought in, while her mother, Princess Michael of Kent, looked on concerned. Lady Gabriella Windsor was not seen after the incident while her parents both stayed till the rest of the service. She is also known to have been close with the Queen, who attended her wedding in 2019.

Hundreds and thousands of mourners lined up at Westminster Hall, London in long queues up to 30 hours long to pay their respect to the late queen, who passed away on September 8, last Thursday. The queen passed away at the age of 96 after a seven-decade-long reign.

The Queen’s coffin arrived at Westminster Hall around 3 p.m. local time, followed by her son and heir, King Charles III, and her warring grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry for the funeral. Other senior members of the royal family were also present there, including Queen Consort Camilla, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

