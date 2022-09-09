Queen Elizabeth II death: World leaders remember The Queen

Follow us on Image Source : AP Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96.

Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years, the BBC reported. Her family gathered at her Scottish estate after concerns grew about her health earlier on Thursday. The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change. With her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country in mourning as the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms, BBC reported. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon". "The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow." All the Queen's children travelled to Balmoral, near Aberdeen, after doctors placed the Queen under medical supervision. Her grandson, Prince William, is also there, with his brother, Prince Harry, on his way. Queen Elizabeth II's tenure as head of state spanned post-war austerity, the transition from empire to Commonwealth, the end of the Cold War and the UK's entry into - and withdrawal from - the European Union. Her reign spanned 15 prime ministers starting with Winston Churchill, born in 1874, and including Liz Truss, born 101 years later in 1975, and appointed by the Queen earlier this week, BBC reported. She held weekly audiences with her prime minister throughout her reign. The Queen was born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, in Mayfair, London, on 21 April 1926.

World leaders remember Queen Elizabeth II

Prime Minister Liz Truss says UK is 'devastated' by death of the queen, the 'rock' on which modern Britain was built, reports AP. She added late queen was 'loved and admired around the world'. She also called King Charles III, and urged UK to 'come together'.

PM Modi said, "her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour."

United States President Joe Biden said eager to continue 'close friendship' with Britain's new King Charles.

Germany's President said Queen was 'symbol of reconciliation' for the country after two world wars.

Polish PM hailed late Queen Elizabeth II as 'icon'.

Former UK President Donald Trump hailed Queen's 'legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain'.

Sri Lanka president offers 'deepest condolences' over Queen Elizabeth's death.

EU chief hailed queen as 'beacon of continuity'.

