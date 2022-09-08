Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son Charles succeeds as England's King

Follow us on Image Source : AP Queen's eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country in mourning as the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms, the BBC reported.

With her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country in mourning as the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms, the BBC reported.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on Thursday.

"The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the statement said.

