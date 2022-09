Follow us on Image Source : AP Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room at Balmoral, in Scotland, Tuesday.

Queen Elizabeth II's doctors are 'concerned' for her health, AFP quoted Buckingham Palace as saying on Thursday.

"Following further evaluation this morning, Queen Elizabeth's doctors are concerned about her health & have recommended she remain under medical supervision. She remains comfortable at Balmoral," Buckingham Palace informed. More to follow

Latest World News