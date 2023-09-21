Sukhdool Singh aka Sukha Duneke, Punjab's gangster, shot dead in Canada

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gangster Sukhdool Singh aka Sukha Duneke

Punjab gangster Sukhdool Singh aka Sukha Duneke was killed in an inter-gang rivalry in Canada on Wednesday night. According to the information, he was shot dead in Winnipeg city in Canada. The gangster had allegedly fled to Canada from India in 2017 using fake documents and has at least seven criminal cases registered against him.

Duneke was part of the Khalistan movement in Canada. Meanwhile, raids against gangsters and Khalistani elements are also underway across Punjab by the State Police. As per reports, Sukha Duneke, a close associate of terrorist Arshdeep Dalla, was a "Category A" gangster from Punjab's Moga.

Sukha was on gangster list released by NIA

Moreover, he is one of the 43 gangsters who have been mentioned in the list released by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for having links with the Khalistan movement in Canada.

The NIA released two lists of 54 individuals with their photographs who are wanted in the investigation of two cases, registered last year, to dismantle terror-gangster networks in the country. The lists, one naming 11 persons and the other 43 persons, were shared by the NIA on its official account on X, formerly known as Twitter. The list included several wanted gangsters, including Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh Gill.

