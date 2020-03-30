Coronavirus positive Prince Charles out of self-isolation, in 'good health'

Image Source : AP Prince Charles is out of self-isolation and in good health after testing COVID-19 positive

Heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, who recently tested positive for coronavirus is now out of self-isolation and in good health. "Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation", his spokesman said on Monday.

The Prince of Wales had tested positive for coronavirus as the cases in UK rose. Soon after he went into quarantine, British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, also tested positive for COVID-19.

Johnson has been in control of the government and has been communicating with his team through video conferencing.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom has reached 19,522 including 1,228 casualties, the UK government said on 29 March.

The health authorities have tested more than 127,000 people for COVID-19 in Britain, and 108,215 tests came back negative.