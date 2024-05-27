Popular Argentine travel influencer found dead hours after being arrested in child pornography case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ @UNLEONVIAJERO Popular travel YouTuber Leonel Esteban Borroni

Argentine YouTuber and travel influencer Leonel Esteban Borroni, popularly known by his social media username "Un Leon Viajero," was found dead inside his home on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, mere hours after he was first arrested and then released on bail in a case involving child pornography.

According to media reports, Borroni's body was first discovered by his brother-in-law, who went to his home to check the reason behind the repeatedly unanswered calls. However, he found the 40-year-old's body hanging from a skylight with his hands and legs bound with plastic ties. While the police suspect that Borroni had taken his own life, they said they are currently waiting for the autopsy reports for final confirmation.

Meanwhile, as the details in the case is currently being investigated, reportedly a message is said to be found on Borroni's cell phone indicating that he was depressed about the child pornography case against him.

It is pertinent to note that Borroni had been arrested following the alleged discovery of child pornography on his electronic devices, however was released on bail just hours after appearing before a judge as part of an ongoing investigation into human trafficking and sexual abuse. It was after this only he had supposedly claimed his life.

About the case

Significantly, the matter first came to light after Argentine authorities received a tip-off from a U.S.-based agency specializing in combating child exploitation. Besides Borroni, five other men and a woman, aged between 20 and 50, have also been implicated in the investigation.

Reportedly, Borroni was not facing accusations of producing or creating the explicit images, believed to be featuring victims under the age of 13 being sexually abused by older men and women. However, is under investigation to have distributed the videos and had them in his possession.

Further, Borroni's last post on Instagram was two weeks ago, where he shared a picture of himself on the back of a motorbike and bid "goodbye" to some of his followers. He wrote, "What a beautiful moment I am living Laions, saying goodbye to some social media and entering others."