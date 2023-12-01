COP28 World Climate Action Summit: PM Modi proposes to host COP33 in 2028

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Action Summit.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the high-level COP28 World Climate Action Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed to host the COP33 Summit in India in 2028 and pledged to reduce emissions intensity by 45 per cent till 2030. He announced the increase in the share of non-fossil fuels to 50 per cent as part of becoming carbon neutral by 2070.

"We have to be decisive, balanced, ambitious, innovative and we must work in unity... India is committed to the UN Framework for Climate Change process. That is why, from this stage, I propose to host the COP33 Summit in India in 2028," he said.

The Prime Minister proposed the Green Credit initiative, which focuses on creating 'carbon sinks' through the participation of world economies. He also expressed gratitude to world leaders for providing continuous support to issues like climate justice, climate finance and green credit raised by him.

"Today, India has presented an excellent example of the balance between ecology and economy before the world. Despite India being home to 17 per cent of population of the world, its contribution to Global Carbon Emissions is less than 4 per cent. India is one of those few economies of the world that is on the path to meet NDC targets," he said in his opening remarks.

The Prime Minister proposed the Green Credit Initiative, which focuses on creating 'carbon sinks' through the participation of world economies. He also expressed gratitude to world leaders for providing continuous support to issues like climate justice, climate finance and green credit raised by him.

'India to reduce emissions intensity by 45 per cent by 2030'

India is among the only few countries in the world that is well on track to achieve its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the set parameter to avoid worsening of climate change impacts, said the PM.

"India aims to reduce the emissions intensity of its GDP by 45 percent by 2030. We have decided to increase the share of non-fossil fuels to 50 per cent. We will also keep going ahead towards our goal of net zero by 2070," he said. He also called for rich countries to transfer technology to help developing nations combat climate change.

PM Modi warned that the world did not have the time to rectify the mistakes of the previous century and that a 'small portion' of humans have significantly exploited the environment, with dire repercussions for all humanity, particularly the countries of the Global South.

"During the G20 presidency, India has repeatedly prioritised the issue of climate with the vision of 'One Earth, One family, One Future'. We achieved common ground on the Green Development Pact for a sustainable future. We have prepared the principles of Lifestyle for Sustainable Development. We have expressed commitment to triple renewable resources on a global fuel," he further said.

PM Modi's schedule in UAE

PM Modi has a jam-packed schedule for Friday's World Climate Action Summit. He will spend at least 21 hours in Dubai and will partake in two special initiatives on climate events. PM Modi is also expected to deliver at least four speeches during the summit and hold seven bilateral meetings with other leaders. Additionally, the PM will conduct pull-aside and informal meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the summit.

The World Climate Action Summit is the high-level segment of the COP28 which will be attended by several prominent world leaders to discuss ways to combat climate change and reduce greenhouse emissions. PM Modi is scheduled to participate in three other high-level side events as well.

Ahead of the session, the Prime Minister posed for a 'family photograph' with 130 world leaders, including his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and European Union President Ursula von der Leyen.

ALSO READ | COP28: PM Modi gathers in Dubai with world leaders for World Climate Action Summit

Latest World News