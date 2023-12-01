PM Modi arrives in UAE to attend COP28 Summit, gets rousing welcome from Indian diaspora in Dubai

Follow us on Image Source : X/@NARENDRAMODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted by delegates of UAE at the Dubai airport.

COP28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night arrived in Dubai to attend the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) Summit. The Prime Minister's visit pertains to his participation in the World Climate Action Summit of the COP28, scheduled on Friday, December 1.

The enthusiastic Indian diaspora sang "Saare Jahan Se Achha" as well as chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" as PM Modi touched down at Dubai airport. PM Modi was seen shaking hands with diaspora members outside the hotel. The members further greeted him by presenting a cultural dance. A member of the Indian diaspora expressed joy at meeting PM Modi in UAE and said, "I've been living in UAE for 20 years, but today, it felt as if one of my own has come to this country." "Jitni prashansa karu utni kam hai..." she added.

Following his arrival, PM Modi took to his social media X and said that he is looking forward to the proceedings of the Summit, aimed at creating a better planet. "Landed in Dubai to take part in the COP-28 Summit. Looking forward to the proceedings of the Summit, which are aimed at creating a better planet," he stated.

PM Modi's programme in Dubai

In addition to addressing the World Climate Action Summit's opening session in the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister Modi will also take part in three high-level side events, two of which will be co-hosted by India.

Moreover, the Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson shared a video message on X, giving an overview of his action-packed programme. He said that the World Climate Action Summit is the high-level segment of COP28, adding that it will start in the morning with the opening events of this high-level climate event.

Bilateral meetings also on cards

During his stay, Prime Minister Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders participating in the summit. They include Israeli President Isaac Herzog, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the newly-elected Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu.

The visit of PM Modi to Dubai comes at the invitation of the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Delegates from almost 200 nations will be present at the summit in Dubai. The World Climate Action Summit is the high-level segment of the COP28.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: PM Modi highlights India's climate action commitment ahead of COP28 at World Climate Action Summit

Latest World News