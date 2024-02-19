Monday, February 19, 2024
     
Papua New Guinea: 53 people massacred in tribal violence, say police

The massacre was a major escalation in ongoing tribal violence in the region. Images had emerged of bodies being loaded onto a police truck, ABC reported.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Melbourne Updated on: February 19, 2024 6:41 IST
Violence in Papua New Guinea
Image Source : AP Violence in Papua New Guinea

At least 53 men were massacred in tribal violence in Papua New Guinea, Australian state media reported on Monday.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corp, people were shot dead in an ambush in Enga province in the remote highlands region of the South Pacific island nation.

Police in the capital of Port Moresby did not immediately respond to the request for confirmation.

It was not clear from the report when the massacre took place.

(With AP inputs)

