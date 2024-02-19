Papua New Guinea: 53 people massacred in tribal violence, say police

Follow us on Image Source : AP Violence in Papua New Guinea

At least 53 men were massacred in tribal violence in Papua New Guinea, Australian state media reported on Monday.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corp, people were shot dead in an ambush in Enga province in the remote highlands region of the South Pacific island nation.

Police in the capital of Port Moresby did not immediately respond to the request for confirmation.

It was not clear from the report when the massacre took place.

(With AP inputs)

