Sunday, August 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Pakistan: 15 killed, 50 injured as 10 bogies of Rawalpindi-bound Hazara Express derail near Nawabshah I VIDEO

Pakistan: 15 killed, 50 injured as 10 bogies of Rawalpindi-bound Hazara Express derail near Nawabshah I VIDEO

Footage aired on multiple local news channels showed a large number of passengers gathered near the derailed bogies, some of which were laying on their side.

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Islamabad Updated on: August 06, 2023 15:10 IST
At least 50 injured as 10 Hazara Express bogies derail near
Image Source : TWITTER At least 50 injured as 10 Hazara Express bogies derail near Nawabshah

In yet another incident, at least 15 people were killed and over 50 injured after bogies of Rawalpindi-bound Hazara Express derailed near Sahara Railway Station on Sunday. According to a report by Geo News, the incident occurred between Shahzadpur and Nawabshah.

Footage aired on multiple local news channels showed a large number of passengers gathered near the derailed bogies, some of which were lying on their sides.

As of now, there are reports of 15 fatalities but videos on social media indicate several people might be killed in the incident.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon.

 

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News