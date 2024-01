Pakistan Supreme Court strikes down lifelong ban on public office: Relief for Nawaz Sharif ahead of polls The court's ruling has far-reaching implications, overturning the provision that previously allowed for a lifetime ban on holding public office. This decision could reshape the political landscape, especially considering the timing in the lead-up to the forthcoming polls.

