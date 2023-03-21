Rich people in Pakistan to pay Rs 100 more for petrol, says report

Follow us on Image Source : AP People wait their turn for filling gas into their car in Peshawar, Pakistan

Pakistan: Rich people in Pakistan who own expensive vehicles will be charged Rs 100 extra for one-litre petrol as the country goes through its worst economic crisis.

According to reports, the extra money which will be charged by rich people in Pakistan would be used as funds to subsidise fuel for low-income people.

The Shehbaz Sharif government in Pakistan has announced that his government will provide subsidised petrol to low-income people to offset the impact of raging inflation.

As part of the plan, the government will provide a subsidy of Rs 50 per litre as part of a relief package and it would be available to those who own motorcycles, rickshaws, 800cc cars, and other small vehicles.

“The programme to help the people will be implemented soon and a comprehensive strategy is being formulated on the issue,” Sharif said.

Earlier, The Express Tribune newspaper reported that the government was working on a Rs 120 billion cross-subsidy plan to provide relief to the poor who have motorbikes but can’t afford the highly expensive fuel.

At present, the cost of one-litre petrol in cash-strapped Pakistan is around Rs 273 which is adding a huge burden on people who are already battling high inflation in almost every item related to daily use.

In another development, the government has also announced to provide free flour to the needy in the holy month of Ramadan, starting from March 23.

