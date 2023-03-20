Pakistan: Imran Khan's 'London plan' rhetoric led massive protest in UK I WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representational Image

A day after Pakistan Police stormed the house of former Prime Minister Imran Khan after he left for a Court, he claimed that the incumbent government had worked as per the "London plans" in order to assassinate him.

Barely a few minutes ago, he again appeared on social media platforms where he claimed that the government is working in accordance with the "London" and added his successor Shehbaz Sharif is doing it intentionally to "throw him from the way". However, he asserted that his plan would not succeed as he has no intention of either fleeing or evading his arrest.

PTI supporters protest outside Shehbaz Sharif's brother's house in London

This triggered anger among the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters not only in the debt-ridden country but also abroad. In London, hundreds of protestors gathered outside the house of former-Pakistan PM and current prime minister Shehbaz Sharif's brother Nawaz Sharif's house. During the protest, the enraged PTI supporters raised their voices against the incumbent government.

“This is part of the London plan and an agreement has been signed there to put Imran in jail, make the PTI fall and finish all cases against Nawaz Sharif," Imran Khan said on a social media platform on Sunday.

Pakistan political turbulence

It is worth mentioning the country witnessed major chaos on Saturday when over 10,000 police started a search operation at the house of Khan after he left for a court in Lahore. In a social media post, the cricketer-turned-politician accused the police of working as per the instructions from London and added his wife was alone when police "raided" his residence. In a subsequent post, he condemned the police action and urged his supporters to rally against the incumbent government and their "illegal" orders.

Govt mulling to ban Imran Khan's party

Meanwhile, after the Saturday incident, the ruling party condemned the way Khan had travelled from Lahore to Islamabad. Later in a press conference, Interior Minister Rana Sanuallah said that the government would consult its legal team to assess whether a process could be initiated to declare the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party a proscribed group, Dawn newspaper reported.

“Terrorists were hiding in Zaman Park. Weapons, petrol bombs, etc have been recovered from the residence of Imran Khan which is enough evidence to file a case against the PTI for being a militant organisation,” Sanaullah said.

