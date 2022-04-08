Friday, April 08, 2022
     
  4. Pakistan political crisis LIVE | Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting ahead of address to nation
Pakistan political crisis LIVE | Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting ahead of address to nation

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had faced a major political setback on Thursday after the Supreme Court quashed the Deputy Speaker's dismissal of a vote of no-confidence that was tabled by the Opposition. Khan will address the nation shortly ahead of no-confidence vote in the national assembly tomorrow.

Pakistani paramilitary troops patrol near a billboard with the picture of Pakistans Prime Minister Imran Khan is displayed outside the National Assembly, in Islamabad. 

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had faced a major political setback on Thursday after the Supreme Court quashed the Deputy Speaker's dismissal of a vote of no-confidence that was tabled by the Opposition. The top court has ordered the dissolution of the National Assembly and directed that the no-confidence vote will be held again on April 9. National Assembly Deputy Speaker Suri on Sunday ruled that the no-confidence motion was linked with the "foreign conspiracy" to topple the government and hence was not maintainable. Minutes later, President Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Khan. The angry Opposition took the matter to the apex court, and won on Thursday. The opposition has said it has 172 votes in the 340-seat house to oust Khan after several members of his party and a key coalition partner defected. A political party must have 172 seats to obtain and preserve a majority in the house and thus form a government.

 

 

 

Live updates :Pakistan political crisis live

  • Apr 08, 2022 5:25 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Two significant scenarios for 'embattled' PM

    With SC's rulling, two significant scenarios are before the 'embattled' PM - either he steps down and takes an honorable exit or he faces a no-confidence vote - that he had tried to sidestep. READ STORY

  • Apr 08, 2022 5:13 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Prime minister is like a father: Imran Khan

    Just ahead of his address to the nation, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a TV interview on Friday, said that a prime minister is like a father. Khan, who is facing a vote of no-confidence in the country's National Assembly, said he witnessed the "growth of Islamophobia". "I saw that no Muslim scholar or head of state could counter this [Islamophobia]," Imran Khan said.

  • Apr 08, 2022 5:10 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Motion of no-confidence will bring Pakistan out of darkness, says Shehbaz Sharif

    Leader of Opposition in Pakistan's National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, said in a tweet on Friday that the motion of no-confidence tabled in the National Assembly against the Imran Khan government will "prove to be an important milestone in bringing Pakistan out of the darkness of despair and problems". A former chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab, PML(N) leader Shehbaz Sharif went further to add that the country's economy has to be set in the right direction.

  • Apr 08, 2022 5:04 PM (IST) Posted by Sri Lasya

    Imran Khan chairs meeting of Federal Cabinet in Islamabad

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs the meeting of the Federal Cabinet in Islamabad, reports Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

