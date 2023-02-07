'Pakistan is nuclear power, India can't look at us with evil eye': Debt-ridden PM Shehbaz Sharif warns India

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FACEBOOK Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Shehbaz Sharif warns India: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has been facing immense pressure in his own country amid a drastic increase in inflation and terrorism, has again tried to lesson India with the nuclear arsenals it has. While addressing a public rally in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Sunday, Sharif claimed that New Delhi would not be able to cast an "evil eye" on his nuclear-armed country, which has the "power to pullout the enemy's evil eye and crush it under its feet."

"Pakistan is a nuclear power and India cannot look at us with an evil eye. We have the power to take it out and crush it under the feet," he said. The statement from Sharif came even at a time when the country is battling with the worst-ever economic crisis.

Notably, earlier in 2019, while addressing an election rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that India has stopped the policy of getting scared of Pakistan's threats and added India has not kept its nuclear arsenals for Diwali, "India has stopped the policy of getting scared of Pakistan's threats. Every other day they used to say 'we have a nuclear button, we have a nuclear button'. What do we have then? Have we kept it for Diwali?" he had said humorously.

Shameful for nuclear power to beg', says Pakistan PM

Earlier last month, Prime Minister Sharif lamented the situation and said it was shameful for a nuclear country to beg in front of other nations in order to fulfil the basic demands of its citizens. The statement from Sharif came days after the United Arab Emirates agreed to extend a $2 billion loan to Islamabad.

The Middle Eastern country also pledge to provide an additional $1 billion as Pakistan struggles to recover from devastating floods this summer and a dire economic crisis.

According to The News International, PM Sharif, while addressing the passing-out ceremony of probationary officers of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), said it really embarrassed him to ask for further loans, adding that seeking foreign loans was not the right solution. He said that the loans would further escalate the worsening situation, amid the fact that it would have to be returned in a certain time period.

Also Read: "We always wanted normal relations but...": India's staunch reply to Pakistan PM Sharif

Latest World News