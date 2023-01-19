"We always wanted normal relations but...": India's staunch reply to Pakistan PM Sharif

Follow us on Image Source : AP/ANI/TWITTER External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi (L) and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif (R)

India replies to Pakistan: Two days after Pakistan Prime Minister's remarks about maintaining "good relations" with its neighbouring nation sparked a debate even in his own nation, the Indian government on Thursday reacted to his arguments.

Asserting its staunch position, New Delhi argued that it always aspires to secure normal relations with its neighbouring nation. However, it underscored that "good relations" with Islamabad would only be possible if it brings a conducive environment which does not support terrorism or violence.

"We have said that we have always wanted normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan," said External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, while addressing a weekly media briefing on Thursday. "But there should be a conducive atmosphere which does not have terror, hostility or violence. That remains our position," he added.

Pakistan PM wants "good relations with India" amid economic turbulence

It is worth mentioning that the latest remarks from the Indian side came nearly two days after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during a recent interview with a Dubai-based Television, said that the nation has learned its lesson after three wars with India and that it stressed that now it wants peace with its neighbour.

"My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister Modi is that let's sit down at the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning points like Kashmir. It is up to us to live peacefully and make progress or quarrel with each other and waste time and resources," Sharif said.

"India is our neighbour country, we are neighbours. Let's be very blunt, even if we are not neighbours by choice we are there forever and it is up to us for us to live peacefully and progress or quarrel with each other and waste time and resources. That is up to us," Shehbaz Sharif said in the interview with Al Arabiya.

Pakistan's Prime Minister said, "We have had three wars with India, and they have only brought more misery, poverty, and unemployment to the people... We have learnt our lesson, and we want to live in peace with India, provided we are able to resolve our genuine problems."

Pakistan economic crisis

It is worth mentioning that the country has been reeling under the worst economic crisis following a three-month flood that washed away nearly all major crops in the country. However, the situation was not "alright" for Pakistan even before the natural disaster hit the nation.

According to multiple local media reports, edible oil was sold at Rs 600 per litre even in the first week of August and ghee at nearly Rs 700 per litre. The situation turned grimmer after the deadly floods, wherein more than 2,000 people were killed and thousands went missing. In December, local media reported that the cost of cooking gas rose to Rs 1,200 per kg near Afgan border regions while the cost of flour went up to Rs 160-170 per kg.

Shameful for nuclear power to beg', says Pakistan PM

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif lamented the situation and said it was shameful for a nuclear country to beg in front of other nations in order to fulfil the basic demands of its citizens. The statement from Sharif came days after the United Arab Emirates agreed to extend a $2 billion loan to Islamabad.

The Middle Eastern country also pledge to provide an additional $1 billion as Pakistan struggles to recover from devastating floods this summer and a dire economic crisis.

Read: Had 3 wars with India, we've learnt our lessons, says Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif

According to The News International, PM Sharif, while addressing the passing-out ceremony of probationary officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) on Saturday, said it really embarrassed him to ask for further loans, adding that seeking foreign loans was not the right solution. He said that the loans would further escalate the worsening situation, amid the fact that it would have to be returned in a certain time period.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read:'We've learnt our lesson,' says Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif in message to PM Modi

Latest India News