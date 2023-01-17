'We've learnt our lesson,' says Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif in message to PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE "We have had three wars with India, and they have only brought more misery, poverty, and unemployment to the people," said the Pak PM.

In a recent interview with a Dubai-based Television, Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the nation has learned its lesson after three wars with India and that it stressed that now it wants peace with its neighbour.

"My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister Modi is that let's sit down on the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning points like Kashmir. It is up to us to live peacefully and make progress or quarrel with each other and waste time and resources," Shehbaz Sharif said.

Pakistan's Prime Minister said, "We have had three wars with India, and they have only brought more misery, poverty, and unemployment to the people... We have learnt our lesson, and we want to live in peace with India, provided we are able to resolve our genuine problems."

Pakistan is battling a severe economic crisis. It is also facing flour crisis and fuel shortage among others with rising instances of terror attacks by the proscribed outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which had ended a ceasefire with the country's security forces late last year.

"India is our neighbour country, we are neighbours. Let's be very blunt, even if we are not neighbours by choice we are there forever and it is up to us for us to live peacefully and progress or quarrel with each other and waste time and resources. That is up to us," Shehbaz Sharif said in the interview with Al Arabiya.

Shehbaz Sharif added that "Pakistan wants peace but what is happening in Kashmir should be stopped." The Pak leader also said that both countries have engineers, doctors, and skilled labourers. "We want to utilise these assets for prosperity and to bring peace to the region so that both nations can grow."

ALSO READ | Pakistan: Viral video exposes deepening food crisis as people on bike chase truck carrying wheat

Latest World News