Pakistan: Viral video exposes deepening food crisis as people on bike chase truck carrying wheat

A viral video that surfaced on the internet showcased the deepening food crisis in Pakistan. In the video, a group of people on two-wheelers were seen recklessly chasing a vehicle.

The accompanying tweet from Professor Sajjad Raja, chairman of National Equality Party JKGBL, said the people were chasing a truck carrying wheat.

"This isn't a motorcycle rally, ppl in Pakistan are desperately chasing a truck carrying wheat flour, hoping to buy just 1 bag. Ppl of #JammuAndKashmir should open their eyes. Lucky not to be Pakistani & still free to take decision about our future. Do we have any future with?" the tweet read.

The video shows the bikers rushing to the truck as it stopped. The people are also seen waving a bunch of currency notes at the person inside the truck so as to garner a bag of wheat flour.

Pakistan is reportedly facing its worst-ever food crisis in years. Since last week, flour prices have skyrocketed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan provinces with a packet of flour being sold for only 3000 Pakistani rupees.

Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s Pakistan People’s Party are blaming former PM Imran Khan for this crisis. In Bannu town of KP province, a doctor put himself inside a cage at the town square as a mark of protest. The doctor said that the common man is being exploited, whichever party is in power.

