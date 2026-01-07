Siddaramaiah becomes Karnataka's longest-serving chief minister, breaks Devaraj Urs' record Siddaramaiah becomes the longest-serving Chief Minister of Karnataka. Deputy CM D K Shivakumar acknowledged the milestone and wished him "good luck".

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday created history by becoming the longest-serving Chief Minister of Karnataka, surpassing the record held by late Devaraj Urs, a towering figure associated with social justice and land reforms in the state.

In his second term, the 77-year-old leader on January 6 equalled Urs' record of 2,792 days in office, marking a significant milestone in Karnataka's political history. Urs had served as Chief Minister for 2,113 days during his first term between March 20, 1972, and December 31, 1977, and for 679 days during his second term from February 28, 1978, to January 7, 1980.

Siddaramaiah only CM to complete a full five-year term

Siddaramaiah is also the only Chief Minister after Urs to complete a full five-year term. During his first tenure from May 13, 2013, to May 15, 2018, he served for 1,829 days. Since assuming office again on May 20, 2023, he has completed 963 days, taking his total tenure to a record-breaking figure.

The achievement comes at a politically sensitive moment for the ruling Congress, which crossed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. Speculation has intensified over a possible power-sharing arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Reacting to the milestone, Siddaramaiah said he had never entered politics to break records and expressed confidence that he would complete his full term, while reiterating that the final decision rests with the Congress high command. "I have not done politics to break any record; it is only a coincidence. I did not know how many years and days Devaraj Urs served as CM. Today because of the blessings of the people, I have got an opportunity to equal Devaraj Urs's record. Tomorrow it will be broken," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru.

Asked if he will create another record by completing the full five-year term, he said it has to be decided by the Congress high command. "I don't know when the high command will decide."

'Good luck': DK Shivakumar

Deputy CM Shivakumar congratulated Siddaramaiah and wished him "good luck," while several ministers and senior Congress leaders close to the Chief Minister voiced confidence that he would continue in office for the full five years. "Let good things happen. I wish him all the best. Good luck," he said.

Asked whether the chief minister’s statement could lead to confusion, Shivakumar said, "You (the media) are creating confusion. We don't have any confusion. You have confusion. I wish him all the best, good luck."

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah's supporters marked the occasion with celebrations across the state, organising community feasts — many featuring his favourite dish, 'nati koli' (country chicken) — to commemorate the historic achievement.

