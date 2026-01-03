Shashi Tharoor defends Karnataka’s demolition drive in Bengaluru amid party discontent Shashi Tharoor, addressing the media on Friday, clarified that the land on which the demolished houses were built was government-owned and the residents had been living there illegally.

New Delhi:

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has come forward in defense of the Karnataka government’s controversial demolition drive in Bengaluru, which sparked a debate within the party late last month. While the move has stirred some political friction, especially among party members, Tharoor emphasised that the demolition was carried out following proper legal procedures and that alternative arrangements had been promised to the displaced residents.

Legal and safety concerns behind demolition

Tharoor, addressing the media on Friday, clarified that the land on which the demolished houses were built was government-owned and the residents had been living there illegally.

“Firstly, the land belonged to the government, and secondly, the area was a garbage dump. Toxic waste had contaminated the water, making it an unsafe and unsuitable place for people to live,” Tharoor explained, as quoted by PTI.

The senior Congress leader also underlined that the residents were given prior notice about the demolition, assuring that no one was blindsided by the action. According to Tharoor, the government had made provisions for alternative housing for the affected families, aiming to minimize their hardship.

No political motive, says Tharoor

Addressing the criticism of the demolition being portrayed as an injustice against the poor, Tharoor dismissed the notion of political exploitation of the issue. He argued that it would be unjust to view the situation solely through the lens of poverty.

Instead, Tharoor emphasised that the decision was based on legal and health-related concerns, not political agendas.

"I do not see justice in projecting the issue politically just because the people affected were from disadvantaged backgrounds. This was a matter of land ownership and public safety," he stated.